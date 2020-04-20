SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled an early Monday morning two-alarm fire that erupted in a building adjacent to the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa.

Fighters said the blaze had been brought under control around 6:30 a.m. in a building immediately adjacent to the Becker Center next to St. Eugene’s church property. Video shows the building suffered major damage.

Update: 2nd Alarm Structure Fire Montgomery Dr – The fire in under control. The fire involved a building immediately adjacent to the Becker Center next to St. Eugene’s church property. Fire Investigator is at scene. pic.twitter.com/uoGGUsvIq0 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) April 20, 2020

Authorities said they received 911 calls reporting flames on the church property located in the 2300 block of Montgomery Dr. at around 4:25 a.m. Social media video shows flames soaring high over the structures.

Santa Rosa Fire is at scene of a 2nd alarm structure fire in a detached building on the property of St Eugenes Church located in the 2300 block of Montgomery Dr. Montgomery Dr closed in the area. The fire was dispatched at 4:52am. Residents can expect to smell smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZbvIw5bn46 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) April 20, 2020

The blaze quickly was elevated to a second alarm. Quick working firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the church itself.

The burned building had its windows boarded up so likely was vacant at the time of the fire. Fire officials were trying to determine a cause but homeless individuals may have been using it for shelter.

Firefighters warned local residents to expect to smell smoke in the area.