Filed Under:Cathedral of St. Eugene, Church Fire, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled an early Monday morning two-alarm fire that erupted in a building adjacent to the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa.

Fighters said the blaze had been brought under control around 6:30 a.m. in a building immediately adjacent to the Becker Center next to St. Eugene’s church property. Video shows the building suffered major damage.

Authorities said they received 911 calls reporting flames on the church property located in the 2300 block of Montgomery Dr. at around 4:25 a.m. Social media video shows flames soaring high over the structures.

The blaze quickly was elevated to a second alarm. Quick working firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the church itself.

The burned building had its windows boarded up so likely was vacant at the time of the fire. Fire officials were trying to determine a cause but homeless individuals may have been using it for shelter.

Firefighters warned local residents to expect to smell smoke in the area.

