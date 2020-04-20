SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Monday with a gunshot wound after a late Sunday night shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District.
San Francisco police said the shooting took place at around 9:22 p.m. in the 1100 block of Carroll Ave.
Investigators said the victim was in his car and heard gunshots, then realized he was hit and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.
No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available from police.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
