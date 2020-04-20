DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man who had been arrested for car theft in Oakland – and then released on court-ordered zero bail because of the coronavirus pandemic – was arrested just minutes later in Dublin for carjacking and a second attempted carjacking, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man identified as Rocky Music was arrested in a stolen car by Oakland police on Sunday morning and booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He was released Sunday night at 7:23 p.m. on a zero bail order – which allows setting bail for $0 for non-violent felonies and misdemeanors.

The bail standard has been in effect since April 13 to slow the spread of coronavirus within jail facilities. As of last week, there were at least 15 positive cases of COVID-19 at Santa Rita Jail.

After walking to the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station, Music carjacked a victim in the parking lot – just 37 minutes after being released from jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

He drove to San Ramon and attempted a second carjacking but was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Dublin Police were able to catch up with Music and he was arrested with the help of a police K-9.

He’s now reportedly being held on $100,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.