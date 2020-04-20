SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of two suspects in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month.
On Monday, April 6, at about 7:34 p.m., San Jose police officers were called to do a welfare check of a person inside a vehicle in the 300 block of La Strada Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 22-year-old Santa Cruz resident Zane Groves, suffering from at least one stab wound. Groves was pronounced dead at the scene.
During a follow-up investigation by homicide detectives, authorities were able to identify two suspects: 34-year-old Richmond resident Jason Koplin and 23-year-old Richmond resident Violet Smyth.
On Wednesday, April 15, members of the FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Koplin and Smyth in Las Vegas. Koplin was taken into custody on a murder warrant, while Smyth was arrested on an accessory after the fact warrant.
The two suspects were booked into Clark County Detention Center where they await extradition to San Jose.
The incident was San Jose’s ninth homicide of 2020. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or submit a tip online. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
