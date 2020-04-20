BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence for allegedly shooting a woman near People’s Park in Berkeley late Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Channing Way at 11:08 p.m. Saturday to respond to a call for help from the alleged victim, a woman in her 30s who had called from a University of California at Berkeley emergency blue light phone, according to police.
When officers and paramedics arrived to help the woman they found out that the shooting had occurred nearby on Dwight Way between Hillegass and Benvenue avenues, adjacent to People’s Park, police said.
Officers then located suspect Sean Thomas Ryan of Berkeley nearby, according to police.
The woman was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and is in stable condition, police said.
Ryan, who was also arrested on suspicion of violating his probation, is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin on Tuesday.
