SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man armed with a knife got into a confrontation with police in San Franciso’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Tuesday, fleeing into a vacant office building after officers fired upon him, authorities said.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said his agency for 911 calls around 6:36 a.m. of a man waving a knife in the 600 block of Jones St.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the man.

“Officers made contact with the suspect, during the contact the officers had an officer-involved shooting,” Rueca said. “A foot pursuit occurred shortly after that.”

The suspect outraced police for several blocks before ducking into a building on Ellis St.

“He’s barricaded himself in the building,” Rueca said. “We know where in the building the suspect is and we are in contact with him.”

SWAT teams and police negotiators were on scene. Rueca said that there was no one in the building and officers did not know if the suspect was wounded in the officer-involved shooting.

“We are speaking with him and he’s conscious,” he said. “We don’t know what kind of injury he might have.”