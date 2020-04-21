



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Southbay Homeless Shelters, Food Banks Adapt To Surge In Demand Since COVID-19 Outbreak

SANTA CLARA — Cleaning crews start and end the day sanitizing the bathrooms in the Sunnyvale HomeFirst homeless shelter as the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak could happen at any moment. "It's nuts right now," Andrea Urton, CEO of HomeFirst, a homeless service and shelter provider in Santa Clara County, said Monday. "We're sleeping people head to toe and 6 feet apart from each other." Urton said HomeFirst shelters throughout the county have taken measures to reduce capacity and rearrange residents to be socially distanced, as well as ramped up cleaning services and protocols.

Coronavirus Surge

67 Cases Of COVID-19 At Assisted Living Facility In San Francisco’s Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Monday confirmed 67 cases of the coronavirus at a private assisted living facility in the city's Japantown. The Department of Public Health first learned about the cases at the Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital late last month. To date, the cases include 39 residents and 28 staff members, Colfax said. The California Department of Public Health has oversight of the facilities and is overseeing the patients and staff being treated and tested.

Seasonal Allergy Sufferers ‘Hyper-Aware’ Of Every Symptom Since COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — It is once again that time of year when people's seasonal allergies tend to flare up which is even more worrisome amid the current coronavirus outbreak. "When you go outside, you feel like the air is contaminated. Like every breath you take you wonder, 'Is that a breath that just brought this virus into my body?'" says Charles Kane. Kane is a life-long allergy sufferer. He says he's hyper-aware of their health during the outbreak and often questions if common allergy symptoms might instead be related to the virus.

Entire Marin County Community Of Bolinas Getting Tested For Coronavirus

BOLINAS — To test an entire town take a lot of money, even if it is the small Marin County town of Bolinas, and that money was provided by the generous donations of two "Bolinas Bros." Digital multimillionaires Cyrus Harmon and Jyri Engestrom teamed up to fund a study of the coronavirus that involves testing every single person in the unincorporated coastal community north of Stinson Beach – all 1,680 of them. "We're hoping to discover how widely is the virus actually spread," said Engestrom. "Nobody in California really seems to know right now."

‘Convalescent Plasma’ Treatment Could Help Current COVID-19 Patients

BURLINGAME — Scientists say something called "convalescent plasma" may hold promise in treating people with the coronavirus, but research is being held up by the current lack of testing. Burlingame police officer Steve Vega is back to work now after a three-week battle with the coronavirus. After testing clean of the virus, Vega took it upon himself to call Stanford Medical to see if his blood could be of use to their research. "They were very excited to have my plasma, because — from what they're telling me — I would be one of the first to provide this," Vega said. "And that's even more of a great feeling knowing I'm one of the first."

San Francisco Releases COVID-19 Outbreak Tracking Map By Zip Code

SAN FRANCISCO — Public health officials Monday released a breakdown of San Francisco's more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases by neighborhoods and zip codes, revealing the city's Mission District has been the hottest spot for community spread during the current outbreak. But San Francisco Mayor London Breed was quick to point out the virus really has not shown any geographical limitations. "I want to stress that when it comes to coronavirus, no zip code or neighborhood is inherently safer than another," she said. "Every San Franciscan should continue to follow public health requirements—stay home, stay six feet apart, and cover your face when you're outside for essential needs."

Newsom Creating Attack Plan To Address ‘Testing Deserts’ In California

SACRAMENTO — Addressing criticism over access to coronavirus testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily briefing Monday that he was developing a plan to eliminate 'testing deserts' within the state, particularly when it comes minority and rural populations in California. Currently, it is easier to qualify for a coronavirus test in Los Angeles than it is in rural Sacramento County. "We are working aggressively to address the disparities (in testing availability)," Newsom said. "Disparities as they manifest in different forms. Let me be specific about what I mean. There are racial and ethnic disparities. There are socioeconomic disparities, but there are also geographic disparities that must addressed."

Antibody Testing May Not Deliver Accurate Results

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus antibody test could be critical in reopening the country and economy, but many experts say these tests are often inaccurate. The test is center to what researchers are calling "herd immunity" and supposed to give an indication if a person has been exposed to the disease and has antibodies circulating in their blood targeting the virus. However, the growing concern is the accuracy of these tests, especially those from companies that don't have the proven experience or quality control. The Food and Drug Administration has allowed about 90 companies to sell their antibody tests.

California Reports 1st State Prison Inmate Death Caused By Virus

LOS ANGELES — California reported the first prison inmate death from COVID-19 on Sunday as the state steps up efforts to prevent outbreaks among vulnerable populations, including people living in nursing homes, on the streets or in homeless shelters. The inmate died at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. No further details were released to protect the inmate's medical privacy, and next of kin was notified. According the Department of Corrections website, the prison in San Bernandino currently houses 121 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus — the largest outbreak at a jail in the state.

Second Inmate At SF Jail Tests Positive For COVID-19, Showed No Symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Sheriff's Office on Sunday reported its second case of an inmate testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Just like the first case, which was reported Thursday, the second inmate who tested positive did not show any COVID-19 symptoms and had been kept isolated from the general population since being booked just one day prior. The sheriff's office first began testing all new inmates for COVID-19 over a week ago, on top of routine infectious diseases screenings and medical interviews already performed on new inmates prior to booking.

Hayward Offers 10,000 Masks To Essential Businesses For Protection

HAYWARD — Officials in Hayward on Monday said that they have acquired 10,000 medical procedural masks to distribute to local essential businesses to help keep their employees and customers safe during the new coronavirus health emergency. The city said it acquired the masks after federal, state and county health authorities recommended that people cover their noses and mouths when they're outside their homes as an additional precaution to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and slow the spread of its contagion. On Friday, Alameda County public health officer Dr. Erica Pan issued a stricter order making face-coverings a requirement for everyone 13 years old and older.

Coronavirus And Business

Small Businesses Need Feds To Pass New $310 Billion COVID-19 Relief Deal To Stay Afloat

SAN FRANCISCO — Congress is trying to reach a deal to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. If approved, the new package would provide $310 billion to fund small business loans. The Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration was introduced at the end of March to provided needed funds to businesses to keep paying their employees and prevent layoffs. More than 4 million small businesses applied for the loans at the beginning of the month, but last week, the program ran out of money. Now many small businesses don't know what to do except wait and hope the program is funded once again.

Low Gas Demand Leading To Marathon East Bay Refinery Shutdown

MARTINEZ — Workers at the Marathon Petroleum Co. refinery in unincorporated Contra Costa County began shutdown procedures Sunday as the facility prepares to be temporarily shuttered because of plummeting demand for gasoline amid COVID-19 coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Work to wind down production at the Marathon Martinez Refinery began Sunday, said refinery spokeswoman Patty Deutsche, and will be complete by Monday, April 27. It isn't known how long production will be idled. "It all depends on the pandemic, and when people start driving again," Deutsche said.

Man Steals Uber Eats Driver’s Car While Owner Is Making Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO — Surveillance video shows a man in an orange shirt wearing a mask, a backpack, and backwards hat casually walk up to a Nissan Rogue on Mission Street near 18th Street on Friday afternoon. The problem — it's not his car. Seconds after the thief takes off, the car's owner is seen running after it. "When I turn my back, I see someone stole my car, and I run after him, because I see there's a red light over there, but he didn't stop in the red light, he just passed the street and he keep going," said car theft victim Yusuf Soylemez.

Caltrans Allows Food Trucks At Highway Rest Areas During Public Health Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO — Caltrans is allowing the temporary operation of food trucks in 86 state rest areas that will provide food for highway truck drivers and motorists and revenue for food truck operators during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday and the Federal Highway Administration approved a rule change in favor of the plan earlier this month. Newsom's Executive Order N-52-20 suspends restrictions on selling commercial food at the rest stops during the current health emergency.

Food truck operators can apply for a temporary encroachment easement permit to operate at one or more of the state's rest areas.

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

San Francisco Bay Area Students, Teachers Struggle With Remote Online Learning

PITTSBURG — Schools are shuttered for the remainder of this academic year in the San Francisco Bay Area, but are the kids getting the education they need to move up to the next grade with remote online instruction? Changes may be coming. Some school systems have discussed options transitioning to more of a year-round schedule or possibly coming back early from summer break. Those options though come with major hurdles and teachers might just have to rely on second best. Todd Whitmire, a Principal from Pittsburg High School, admits online learning has its disadvantages.

Bay Area High Schools, Seniors, Parents Considering Virtual Graduation For Class Of 2020

BENICIA — Benicia High School hosted a cap and gown drive-thru for students on Monday to pick up their ensemble. It's anything but traditional but no doubt one of the unique memories that only the class of 2020 will hold. Derek Campbell is a senior. "It's nice to see the support of teachers and staff. It's sad of course but just to know they care about us really made me feel better," says Campbell.

Gov. Newsom To ‘Open California’ Protesters: ‘Practice Physical Distancing’

SACRAMENTO — As a group of protesters descended on the California State Capitol Monday to protest the ongoing stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged people to continue social distancing, CBS Sacramento reports. "If you're going to protest, practice physical distancing," Newsom said when asked about the protest at his daily briefing. Protesters arrived at the State Capitol on Monday to call for California's "shelter-in-place" over the coronavirus to end. The protests prompted some streets around the building to be closed.

49ers GM John Lynch Technologically Prepared For Virtual NFL Draft

SANTA CLARA — Uncertainty is dominating every facet of life during the pandemic, but according to 49ers general manager John Lynch, Thursday's virtual NFL Draft setup is a source of confidence. Lynch spent over 40 minutes speaking with members of the Bay Area media via Zoom and concluded the press conference by panning his camera around the work station at his home where he'll be calling draft shots. The 49ers currently hold the 13th overall selection which was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the DeForest Buckner trade.

San Francisco Blunts Any Attempt To Celebrate 4/20 At Hippie Hill In Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO — From high above Golden Gate Park, you could actually see the green grass of Hippie Hill Monday instead of wall-to-wall people and clouds of smoke. You can see signs at ground level: Stay 6-feet Apart. Stay home. Closed. It seems like 4/20 enthusiasts successfully found different places to celebrate this year. Based on what we saw (or didn't see) in San Francisco today, many chose to stay home. Just before sunrise Monday park rangers were out in force early. They pushed everybody – including media crews – to the outer perimeter.

Officials Warn ‘Rainbow Bright’ Suspects Could Flee After Release From Jail During Coronavirus Outbreak

REDWOOD CITY — San Mateo officials announced their fears Sunday of potential threats to public safety with the release from jail of three of four members of a family involved in what one county supervisor called "the most egregious human trafficking case" he has ever seen. San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester and Daly City Vice Mayor Juslyn Manalo, along with members of the Justice for Rainbow Bright Workers Campaign Task Force and other San Mateo County community members, at a news conference contended members of the Gamos family could threaten prospective witnesses who could take the stand at their criminal trial scheduled to begin June 17.

Tahoe Area Officials Warn Visitors To Stay Away Or Face $1,000-A-Day Fine

TRUCKEE — El Dorado County officials have toughened local shelter-in-place laws to further discourage travelers wanting to escape their hometown lockdown orders with a trip to the Sierra. Weeks after region's ski resort industry was forced to shutdown in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus, officials said they were still seeing visitors stream into the area. Such travel has been deemed non-essential and prohibited during California's shelter-in-place order. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to issue administrative fines for those who violate the county order regarding travel into the El Dorado County portion of Lake Tahoe.

San Jose City Leaders, Residents Endure Rise In ‘Zoombombings’

SAN JOSE — San Jose City Council member Raul Peralez fell victim to hackers twice in one week in a new online harassment trend. The trend, known as "Zoombombing" is when video conferences are interrupted by unwanted visitors, who often display pornography or slurs. It has become so pervasive, the FBI issued a warning about the harassment last month. Earlier this month, a naked, obscenity-screaming man hacked into a Berkeley High School instruction session, leading Berkeley school officials to suspend all online video classes.

State Works To Bridge ‘Digital Divide’ To Help Students During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom talked about efforts that have been made to meet the needs of students in the state during the coronavirus pandemic as schools struggle with distance learning, particularly in bridging the so-called "digital divide" to lower-income families. The closure of schools across the state during the coronavirus emergency has been one of the most disruptive factors since the stay-at-home orders went into effect, with parents and teachers alike facing the challenges of distance learning with students stuck in their homes. Newsom was joined at his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus by his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to discuss the state's effort to bridge that gap.

San Francisco Muni Adding Additional Routes To Core Service Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Muni will be restoring some of the service along routes that had been suspended because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place, officials said Monday. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said the last week and a half has a small increase in the number of available personnel, allowing it to expand current service based of ridership trends and public feedback. Earlier this month, Muni began running a trimmed-down Core Service Plan of 17 key lines to support essential trips across the city. Starting Saturday, April 25, Muni will add back some modified routes and increase frequency of buses on others.