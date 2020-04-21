The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the phony letter was designed to appear to have originated from the Sheriff’s Office.
“Further investigation of this incident by the Danville Police Department has determined that the COVID-19 notice was put on the door by a member of the household as a prank,” said Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs.
The letter was titled, “Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity” and said the reason was “non-essential construction activity,” referencing activities or businesses not allowed during the current shelter-at-home public health order because of the coronavirus pandemic. It warned of fines of $5,000 per day per violation.
No word on whether the prankster will be facing any charges for the incident.
