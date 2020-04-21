COVELO, Mendocino County (CBS SF) – A Mendocino County man faces multiple charges, including the charge of looting during a state of emergency, in connection with two break-ins early Friday morning.
According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a break-in at the Village Hearth in the town of Covelo shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said they found the business in disarray and a pellet gun left at the scene. The business owner said an iPad was missing.
A short time later, deputies located 51-year-old Neil Bruce Waldron nearby. During their investigation, they also found Keith’s Market, located next door, was also broken into.
After the store’s manager responded, deputies reviewed surveillance video and saw a man matching Waldron’s description shattering an entrance door and taking alcoholic beverages and cigarettes. He was then placed under arrest and booked into the Mendocino County jail on $20,000 bail.
Waldron is facing two counts of burglary and violating probation. He has also been faces the charge of looting during a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was not immediately known when Waldron would appear in court on the charges.
Deputies are also investigating whether Waldron is connected to a third commercial burglary in Covelo.
