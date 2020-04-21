OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART transit officials have announced that all riders will be required to wear masks on trains and in stations starting on Wednesday as tougher shelter-in-place requirements go into effects in the Bay Area counties served by the agency.

By Wednesday morning, health orders in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties will all require face masks in public settings.

The orders require BART to take reasonable measures to remind the public that they need facing coverings and “must take all reasonable steps to prohibit any member of the public who is not wearing a face covering from entering and must not serve that person if those efforts are unsuccessful and seek to remove that person.”

Transit officials said failure to comply with the emergency health order is a misdemeanor.

Most BART riders have already been wearing face coverings while riding. BART Police will give verbal reminders of the requirement to riders without face coverings. Only upon refusal to cover their face with any material will an officer ask the person to leave the system.

Officials said riders should not confront others without a face covering. If someone isn’t wearing a face covering, riders should move away from the individual.