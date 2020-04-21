



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following Oakland’s lead, San Francisco officials unveiled a list of 11 city streets that will be partially shutdown to through traffic to allow residents to take walks while maintaining social distancing until the current coronavirus shelter in place order.

Oakland put a similar strategy in place earlier this month.

With Muni service reduced, many San Francisco residents are walking or taking other modes to make essential trips and exercise. Some are choosing to walk or jog in the street to maintain social distance.

“As a result of this pandemic, our transportation system has had to undergo major changes that have affected the way many of our residents get around the city,” said Breed in a release. “While traffic congestion has dropped, it is still difficult for people maintain physical distance on many sidewalks…this program will help people keep six feet of distance from others.”

Breed also credited Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf “for putting these kinds of proposals forward, and we will continue to work with our regional partners to adapt as this pandemic evolves.”

Official said implementation would occur in phases and would be based on streets that could supplement reduced or suspended Muni routes with improved bicycle and pedestrian access to essential services.

“Our agency is committed to giving San Franciscans the necessary space to practice social distancing as they leave their homes for critical needs,” said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director of Transportation. “The purpose of Slow Streets is to accomplish those goals, while managing traffic speeds and creating a safe network for essential walk and bike travel while transit service levels are reduced.”

Here are the streets included:

17th Street — from Noe to Valencia — nearby Muni lines: 22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan



20th Avenue — from Lincoln to Ortega — nearby Muni lines: 28 – 19th Ave



22nd Street — from Valencia to Chattanooga — nearby Muni lines: 48 Quintara



41st Avenue — from Lincoln to Vicente — nearby Muni lines: 18 – 46th Ave



Ellis — from Polk to Leavenworth — nearby Muni lines: 27 Bryant, 38 Geary



Holloway — from Junipero Serra to Harold — nearby Muni lines: 7th Avenue, N Judah



Phelps — from Oakdale to Evans — nearby Muni lines: 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Ortega — from Great Highway to 14th Avenue — nearby Muni lines: 7 Haight



Page — from Stanyan to Octavia — nearby Muni lines: 7 Haight



Quesada — from Lane to Fitch — nearby Muni lines: 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Scott — from Eddy to Page — nearby Muni lines: 24 Divisadero



