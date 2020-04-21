Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dead humpback whale washed ashore in San Francisco Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The National Park Service said the whale washed onto Baker Beach, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
The Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center said its scientists and partners performed a necropsy on the juvenile female humpback carcass, which was severely decomposed.
Additional details of why the whale washed ashore were not immediately available pending a final necropsy report, the Marine Mammal Center said.
Beachgoers were urged to keep a safe distance from the whale carcass to comply with ongoing shelter-in-place orders.
