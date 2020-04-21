



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The East Bay SPCA this week is offering another pet food pantry to residents that need help feeding their dogs or cats during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s event will be held on Friday, a week after its first event at the organization’s Oakland location at 410 Hegenberger Road, SPCA officials said.

Those who attend will need to stay in their vehicles and are given a limited supply of food for up to two dogs or cats. Walk-ups aren’t allowed.

“It’s a lot like a fast-food drive-through,” humane advocacy manager Raquel Bernaldo said in a statement. “Clients drive up to a staff member and place an ‘order’ of how much cat or dog food they need, then another team member fills the order and wheels it on a cart to the driver, who picks up the pre-bagged food right from their car window.”

The East Bay SPCA said it had to suspend its monthly pantry distributions that it has conducted for the past decade as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping over the region.

More than 500 pounds of pet food was given away at last week’s pantry distribution.

Friday’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until food runs out. Anyone with questions can call (510) 563-4603 or visit www.eastbayspca.org.

