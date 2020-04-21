OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire at an apartment building north of Lake Merritt in Oakland on Tuesday morning left eight people displaced, a fire spokesman said.

The blaze was reported at 7:53 a.m. at the building at 425 Lee St. and crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming out of the third floor of the structure, Oakland fire spokesman Charleton Lightfoot said.

RAW VIDEO- 400 Block Lee Street. OFD units arrive and find heavy fire on the 3rd floor with extension to the 4th floor. E15, E1, E16, E5, T4, T1, BC 2 & 4. No injuries reported. #oakland firefighters are proud to serve the citizens of Oakland, CA. pic.twitter.com/vbtXkjxY1e — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 21, 2020

The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes with no injuries reported. Oakland police officers who arrived at the scene first were able to help some of the building’s residents get out safely, Lightfoot said.

Five adults and three children have been displaced as a result of the fire, he said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.