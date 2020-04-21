Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A car carrying at least 3 passengers plunged some 200 feet off a cliff near Interstate 280 and Mississippi Ave, in San Francisco.
San Francisco Fire Department issued a tweet around 7:45 p.m., Tuesday night.
According to the tweet, emergency crews rescued 3 adults who were described as ‘all critical.’
Authorities were asking people to avoid the area.
No word yet as to what caused the vehicle to fall from the cliff, or if alcohol or drugs were involved.
