RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Wednesday announced a settlement of nearly $150,000 with Chevron for air quality violations at the oil and gas company’s Richmond refinery.

Chevron USA Inc. agreed to pay $146,500 for 33 air quality violations from 2016 to 2018, according to the air district. The violations named in the settlement, including failure to sample flare gas during a flare event and failure to repair a cooling tower leak in a timely manner, have since been resolved.

“The air district must hold companies accountable for failure to comply with strict operating permits that protect public health and air quality,” air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said. “Residents of surrounding communities have a right to be protected from hazardous air pollutants and the air district continues to ensure those protections.”

Settlement funds will be used to continue investigating and enforcing air quality standards around the Bay Area.

Chevron said in a statement that the company “cooperated fully with the BAAQMD in reaching this agreement.”

The statement said, “Chevron takes environmental protections seriously and has taken preventive measures to avoid similar situations from occurring in the future.”

