



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond were looking for the public’s help in solving a shooting at an apartment complex that injured a teenage victim and was captured on security camera video.

Richmond police released three suspect sketches on Wednesday, along with the surveillance video in the hopes of generating leads in the case.

The shooting happened on Saturday, March 21st at around 10 p.m. on the 4700 block of Hartnett Ave. just east of Carlson Blvd. and Interstate 580.

Officers who responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system found a 17-year-old gunshot victim at the apartment complex with injuries to his legs that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation determined that the victim was with a group standing in front of their homes to get some fresh air due to the recently-enacted “shelter in place” public health order.

While they were outside the complex, three suspects arrived and without warning began shooting at the small group in the complex. In the surveillance video, at least two of the three gunmen appear to be wielding assault rifles.

Richmond police said investigators have worked with the community to identify three males responsible for the shooting and were asking for additional help identifying these three people depicted in the sketches.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect sketches was asked to contact Homicide Detective Mike Sagan at (510) 620-6541, email him at msagan@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 621-1212 x1933.