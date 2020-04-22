



PACIFICA (CBS SF) – San Mateo County authorities told over 900 people to leave beaches over the weekend after learning they were from outside the area, a violation of the county’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

As part of the county’s order (.pdf), people who are leaving their homes for outdoor recreation are required to stay within five miles from their residence.

Pacifica police said 275 people were booted off of Linda Mar Beach alone from Friday through Sunday after learning they lived more than five miles away. Nearly half the cars parked by beaches and trails were also from out of the area.

“The city of Pacifica is committed to following the Health Officer’s orders in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, while also continuing to allow the public within a 5 mile radius to safely access our beautiful beaches,” Mayor Deirdre Martin said in a statement.

“However, the data we’ve collected and the enforcement we’ve had to take suggests many are not taking these orders seriously. This is alarming because unsafe conditions are occurring and, as a result, the city, in coordination with the state, may be left with no choice but to close the beaches entirely to everyone unless conditions improve,” the mayor went on to say.

Meanwhile, another 650 people up and down the county’s coastline were issued warnings over the weekend, the sheriff’s office noted.

“They did their best to keep up with the thousands of people visiting the coast,” Lt. Stephanie Josephson said. “We had hundreds of people on the beach and practically anywhere they could find a place to sit along the coast line. Most families encountered had packed their family vehicle with bags of toys, food and items for a full day at the beach.”

Deputies urged people to recreate near their homes and said that they will continue to enforce the shelter-in-place order.