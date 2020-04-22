SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Earth Day normally is celebrated by gatherings of volunteers planting trees, cleaning up parks and picking up trash along the San Francisco Bay Area coast line. This year, the coronavirus outbreak has put all those plans on hold.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter Wednesday to acknowledge this year’s celebration has a different tone to it. Last year, the governor took to a garden and planted flowers and greens.

This year, Newsom was alone in his office — sheltering in place.

“We love to say about California that the future happens here first,” Newsom said. “That’s demonstrable when it comes to the issue of low carbon, green growth, when it comes to the issue of radically changing the way we produce and consume energy, when it comes to the issue of environmental stewardship.”

Today we mark 50 years of #EarthDay and celebrate the half a century of extraordinary work here in California. We’re proud of the leadership in the State and the best is yet to come. #CalEarthDay50 #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/B5NrDtpwpd — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 22, 2020

The San Francisco Park Alliance encouraged residents to go outside and enjoy nature, but to maintain their social distancing.

“We hope that our parks and public spaces can be places of comfort and solace amid this crisis,” the group’s CEO Drew Becher said in a release. “Hope to see you, at a distance, in our parks soon.”

Officials with the California State Parks Foundation had a similar message.

“On most Earth Days we’d be outside, celebrating, protecting and enhancing the irreplaceable natural treasures around us, but this Earth Day, while we all shelter in place we’re doing everything we can to support our state parks from home,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “Immediate grant funding for California’s state parks will help to bridge the gaps brought on by this pandemic.”

Across the globe, shelter in place orders have had an impact on the environment.

People are also noticing animals in places and at times they don’t usually. Coyotes have meandered along downtown Chicago’s Michigan Avenue and near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. A puma roamed the streets of Santiago, Chile. Goats took over a town in Wales. In India, already daring wildlife has become bolder with hungry monkeys entering homes and opening refrigerators to look for food.

When people stay home, Earth becomes cleaner and wilder.

“It is giving us this quite extraordinary insight into just how much of a mess we humans are making of our beautiful planet,” says conservation scientist Stuart Pimm of Duke University. “This is giving us an opportunity to magically see how much better it can be.”

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, assembled scientists to assess the ecological changes happening with so much of humanity housebound. Scientists, stuck at home like the rest of us, say they are eager to explore unexpected changes in weeds, insects, weather patterns, noise and light pollution. Italy’s government is working on an ocean expedition to explore sea changes from the lack of people.

“In many ways we kind of whacked the Earth system with a sledgehammer and now we see what Earth’s response is,” Field says.

Researchers are tracking dramatic drops in traditional air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, smog and tiny particles. These types of pollution kill up to 7 million people a year worldwide, according to Health Effects Institute president Dan Greenbaum.

The air from Boston to Washington is its cleanest since a NASA satellite started measuring nitrogen dioxide,in 2005, says NASA atmospheric scientist Barry Lefer. Largely caused by burning of fossil fuels, this pollution is short-lived, so the air gets cleaner quickly.

Compared to the previous five years, March air pollution is down 46% in Paris, 35% in Bengaluru, India, 38% in Sydney, 29% in Los Angeles, 26% in Rio de Janeiro and 9% in Durban, South Africa, NASA measurements show.

“We’re getting a glimpse of what might happen if we start switching to non-polluting cars,” Lefer says.

