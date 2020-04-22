



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus Surge

Coronavirus Testing Program Launched For Latinos Living In San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO — Latinx San Franciscans make up 23% of coronavirus cases in the city, yet only 16% of the population. That's part of the reason the University of California, San Francisco wants to test people living between South Van Ness Ave. and Harrison St., and Cesar Chavez Blvd. and 23rd Street. UCSF is focusing its research project in this densely-populated area and is offering free tests to roughly 5,700 people who are age four or above, regardless of symptoms or lack thereof.

More Deaths Among COVID-19 Patients Given Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine

WASHINGTON D.C. — A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported. The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday. The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work.

San Jose Hospital Dismantles Makeshift Surge Tents As Case Number Decline

SAN JOSE — San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital on Tuesday packed up and stored away the makeshift tents they have been using to triage, screen and test potential coronavirus patients outside the hospital's ER. "We brought out these tents so that we could have a surge capacity for COVID-19 patients that was in a safe environment. We wanted to make sure that our patients who were in the ER and non-COVID related were in an environment where they weren't exposed to those patients," said Chief Nursing Officer Mark Brown.

‘Getting Older Adults Killed’; COVID Wings At Nursing Homes Adding To Outbreak Fears

SAN RAFAEL — Nursing homes are hotbeds for coronavirus outbreaks, with about a fifth of COVID-19 deaths connected to them. Yet many states including California, are asking the facilities to take care of infected patients in-house. Some nursing homes have set up "COVID wings." KPIX 5 talked to a resident inside one of those wings, who told us he fears for his life. "I feel like I was put in prison without being charged with anything, without any due process," said Steve Petker. "And I was sitting waiting for my guards to kill me." Petker talked to us from the privacy of the bathroom at his facility. He's a resident of the Pine Ridge Care Center in San Rafael. He says the facility sealed off his ward and made it a COVID wing, after he and several other residents were exposed to the virus through a housekeeper that tested positive.

Coronavirus Cancellations

Scripps National Spelling Bee Canceled; Palo Alto Middle School Student Title Hopes On Hold

PALO ALTO — Vayun Krishana's dream of returning to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee came to an end Tuesday when organizers called off the event because of the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers had been hoping to be able to hold the annual event later in the fall, but decided to completely cancel the event for 2020 with a targeted return in 2021. It will be the first time since 1945 that the competition will not be held. "Our thoughts immediately go out to our spellers and their families," said Bee executive director Paige Kimble in a release.

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

SFO Looks Like Ghost Town, Sees 97 Percent Drop In Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL (KPIX/CBS SF) – San Francisco International Airport looks like ghost town these days as travelers stay home due to the coronavirus stay at home orders. According to airport officials, there has been a 97 percent decrease in travel. At SFO, security guards still roam the hall, insuring safety, and maintenance workers still keep the place clean.

"It's more than surreal, it's eerie … You could walk down long stretches without seeing anybody," said plant maintenance worker Morris Jackson.

COVID-19 Custody Restrictions Present Challenges To Law Enforcement

DUBLIN — A carjacking suspect who was arrested 35 minutes after being released from the Alameda County Jail for stealing another car is just one of many cases authorities are being faced with as the coronavirus pandemic forces the release of non-violent suspects from custody. Across the state, jails are required to reduce their inmate population due to concerns over COVID-19. 32-year-old Rocky Lee Music was arrested around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday after police said he stole a car in Oakland.

San Francisco Public Works Crews Soldier On During Coronavirus Sheltering-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — While much of the economy remains closed, one essential sector is busier than ever in San Francisco, and that is the city's Department of Public Works. "We are out here cleaning streets," said department spokesperson Rachel Gordon. "We're taking care of tree emergencies. We're cleaning up graffiti." Masked, and instructed to keep their distance, San Francisco Public Works crews are trying to take advantage of city's downtime, starting with potholes.

Nutritionist Gives Tips Beating Shelter-In-Place Weight Gain

PLEASANTON — The virus itself isn't the only health concern people are facing during the pandemic. Many are finding it a lot more difficult to keep up healthy eating habits in quarantine. KPIX 5 talked to some shoppers about what was in their grocery carts. "Basically just fruits and vegetables and chips and salsa because you need to snack," said one shopper with a laugh.

State Launches New ‘Californians For All’ Initiative, Website

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the launch of the state's new "Californians For All" initiative and website aimed at organizing volunteers and donations in the effort to provide communities with additional help from the public during the coronavirus emergency. During his daily update on the state's response to COVID-19, Newsom promoted the new Californians For All initiative and website to encourage volunteerism among the state's residents.

Gov. Newsom: Return To Normalcy After Pandemic Unlikely Any Time Soon

SACRAMENTO (CBS News) –Governor Gavin Newsom said it was "unrealistic" to think life as we knew it before the coronavirus pandemic would be back to normal anytime soon. He empathized with the frustration of state residents who are protesting his stay-at-home orders, but urged them to think of their loved ones and others amid their fatigue with the precautions. Newsom told "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview that he feared the worst might not be over for California, if the state's residents did not comply with social distancing and other restrictions.

National Restaurant Survey Shows Dire Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Across the San Francisco Bay, hundreds of restaurants and cafes have closed, thousands of employees have been laid off or furlough, the trend has been repeated around the county, according to a new national survey. The National Restaurant Association said its survey has reveals that two-thirds of its workforce, more than eight million employees, have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 closures. Many Bay Area restaurants have been trying to survive on take-out or delivery services and also helping feed health workers and other essential employees.

San Francisco’s Densely Populated Chinatown Struggles With Social Distancing

SAN FRANCISCO — One of Chinatown's charms is it's bustle. The tight knit community is known for being just that, small and dense. During COVID-19 it's very essence is now it's greatest threat. "We have got to protect San Francisco's Chinatown from the spread," Malcolm Yeung said. Yeung is the Executive Director of the Chinatown Community Development Center. He is especially worried about people living in SRO's. SRO stands for "single rooms occupancy," the type of hotel that frequently house low-income families in the neighborhood. SRO's usually they have only about 80 square feet of space. They make up a large portion of Chinatown.

San Francisco Unveils Its Slow Street Program To Help With Social Distancing

SAN FRANCISCO — Following Oakland's lead, San Francisco officials unveiled a list of 11 city streets that will be partially shutdown to through traffic to allow residents to take walks while maintaining social distancing until the current coronavirus shelter in place order. Oakland put a similar strategy in place earlier this month. With Muni service reduced, many San Francisco residents are walking or taking other modes to make essential trips and exercise. Some are choosing to walk or jog in the street to maintain social distance.

SamTrans Latest To Reduce Service During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SAN MATEO COUNTY — SamTrans is reducing service on 31 routes starting this weekend and will also require all bus operators and riders to wear face coverings to comply with a public health order issued by San Mateo County on Friday, according to the transit agency. The service changes take effect on Sunday and come amid a sharp reduction in ridership since the regional shelter-in-place order went into effect last month, with a drop of 65-70 percent across most routes, SamTrans officials said. More of the agency's routes will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays, and routes like 118, 274, 275 and 276 have since such large ridership drops that they are being removed from operation.

‘Demand Is Through The Roof’: Americans Hoard Frozen Pizzas During Coronavirus Quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO — As if shortages of hand sanitizer and toilet paper weren't bad enough. Now, there's a shortage of frozen pizzas. Americans have bought approximately $275 million worth of frozen pizza since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. That's an increase of 92 percent compared to the same time last year, according to Ad Week, citing stats from data analytics firm IRI.

Mendocino Man Charged With Looting During Coronavirus State Of Emergency

COVELO, Mendocino County — A Mendocino County man faces multiple charges, including the charge of looting during a state of emergency, in connection with two break-ins early Friday morning. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a break-in at the Village Hearth in the town of Covelo shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said they found the business in disarray and a pellet gun left at the scene. The business owner said an iPad was missing. A short time later, deputies located 51-year-old Neil Bruce Waldron nearby. During their investigation, they also found Keith's Market, located next door, was also broken into.

BART Riders Required To Wear Masks On Trains, In Stations

OAKLAND — Starting Wednesday, BART will begin enforcing county health orders that require people to wear face coverings while riding trains, waiting in the stations or even being in the parking lot. "The public health ordinances require it. They specifically mention BART, the bus agencies, Uber, Lyft, and taxis," said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost. On Wednesday morning, health orders in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties will all require face masks in public settings.

Coronavirus And Business

San Francisco Officials Announce New Measures To Help Businesses During Shelter Order

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced new measures to further support the San Francisco's businesses, as they struggle to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. The new measures include the deferral of the business registration fee, extending the 2020 business registration fee deadline from May 31, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020. The measure will lead to $49 million in deferrals among 89,000 businesses, according to the mayor's office.

Senate Passes $483 Billion Aid Package To Restart Small Business Loan Program; Now To House, Trump’s Approval

WASHINGTON — A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law. It now goes to the House, with votes set for Thursday. "I urge the House to pass the bill," Trump said at the White House.

Coronavirus May Lead To $80 Million Budget Shortfall In Oakland

OAKLAND — Oakland's expected revenue may fall short of the city's planned spending by $80 million over the next 14 months unless the city council does something quick, a preliminary report released Monday says. "The size and scale of these revenue shortfalls is like nothing Oakland has ever experienced," the report by Oakland's Director of Finance Adam Benson said. Benson said the coronavirus is the culprit and he equated the shortfall to eliminating 320 police officers from the city's force.

East Bay SPCA Holds Free Pet Food Event For Pet Owners In Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

OAKLAND — The East Bay SPCA this week is offering another pet food pantry to residents that need help feeding their dogs or cats during the novel coronavirus pandemic. This week's event will be held on Friday, a week after its first event at the organization's Oakland location at 410 Hegenberger Road, SPCA officials said. Those who attend will need to stay in their vehicles and are given a limited supply of food for up to two dogs or cats. Walk-ups aren't allowed.

Bay Area Institution Amoeba Records Launches GoFundMe Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Amoeba Records, the venerable music shop that started in Berkeley in 1990 before expanding to locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, has launched an online fundraising campaign to save the stores amid the forced closure during the coronavirus stay-at-home order. In the nearly 30 years since opening the Berkeley store on Telegraph Avenue in the summer of 1990, Amoeba Records has become one of the most famed independent music retailers in the world. The popularity and success of the East Bay location allowed owners Marc Weinstein and Dave Prinz to open additional locations on Haight Street in San Francisco in 1997 and its biggest store yet on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles in 2001.

Coronavirus Toll On Chinese Restaurants In Bay Area, Nation Devastating

SAN FRANCISCO — Chinese restaurants, in the Bay Area and across the country, are in deep trouble. As of April 15, 59% of independent Chinese restaurants across America had completely stopped taking debit and credit card transactions, indicating they have ceased operations, according to Womply, a data subscription service. Womply tracks credit and debit card transactions to provide market insights to 10 million small businesses. Restaurants across the United States are suffering under the business shutdowns in place because of the pandemic, but Chinese restaurants are by far the worst-hit segment of the industry, Womply reported.

Marin County Doubles COVID-19 Rental Assistance Fund For Homeless

SAN RAFAEL — The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved doubling the size of an existing safety net COVID-19 Response Fund for immediate rental assistance for the homeless and those facing homelessness. The county and the Marin Community Foundation each contributed $500,000 to the relief fund on March 24. Of the $1 million, $650,000 was allocated for rental assistance between March 31 and June 30. After the safety net fund was established, 1,475 requests totaling $2.4 million for rental assistance were received.

$1.5M Raised To Support Oakland Students Impacted During Coronavirus Pandemic

OAKLAND — The Oakland Unified School District, Oakland Public Education Fund and the city of Oakland announced Tuesday that more than $1.5 million has been raised to support students and their families who have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The COVID Relief Fund for Oakland Students and Schools launched April 6 with an initial investment of $400,000 by the Oakland Public Education Fund. The district has used the funds to give out more than 700,000 meals as well as bags of groceries to some 14,000 families in need, with plans to continue the donations at least through early June. After hitting the fund's initial goal of $1.5 million, the Oakland Public Education Fund as well as the city and the district have now boosted the fund's goal to $4 million to help students access technology required for at-home education.

Netflix Picks Up 16 Million Global Subscribers During Coronavirus Pandemic

LOS GATOS — Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world's most essential services in times of isolation or crisis. The quarter spanned the beginning of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and around the world, a response to the coronavirus pandemic that apparently led millions to latch onto Netflix for entertainment and comfort when most had nowhere to be but home. Los Gatos-based Netflix more than doubled the quarterly growth it predicted in January, well before the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down many major economies. It was the biggest three-month gain in the 13-year history of Netflix's streaming service.