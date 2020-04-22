NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa County health officials announced Wednesday they were amending their current shelter-in-place order to allow golfing, building construction and landscape work.
They also issued a strong ecommendation that all members of the community, including essential services workers, wear face coverings when in public or in shared spaces.
“The Napa County community has followed past guidance and complied with orders provided by public health,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “While public health orders are legally enforceable, and local law enforcement is charged with their enforcement, we are mindful that enforcement resources across the county are limited.”
The amended shelter-at-home order included the following revisions in addition to the strong recommendation of face covering:
- Permits all construction with proper physical distancing protocols
- Permits drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing protocols
- Permits In-Person real estate agent-client residential viewings with proper protocols
- Permits landscaping and gardening maintenance that is not purely for cosmetic purposes
- Allows the use of golf courses and driving ranges with documented protocols
- Restricts bocce ball and cornhole sports Empowers the police chiefs and city attorneys to ensure compliance of all aspects of this order within their jurisdiction.
“The amendments to this order were crafted after thoughtful discussions with State and Northern California public health officials and based on modeling data and local epidemiological factors that have demonstrated the impact the shelter-at-home order has had on flattening the curve and preventing the mass spread of illness in Napa County,” Relucio said.
The amended shelter in place order goes into effect immediately and will continue in effect until it is rescinded, superseded, or amended by the public health officer.
You must log in to post a comment.