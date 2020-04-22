PLEASANTON (KPIX) — As Governor Newsom continued to warn about the dangers reopening the state too soon, Bay Area business owners on Wednesday were left in limbo about when the shelter order might end.

As residents shelter in place, watching the governor’s news conference can no doubt test the emotions of local small business owners like Elias Loza who own Mexico Lindo in Pleasanton.

“I watched it, hoping for a date to come. It‘s just planning ahead and having something to look forward to,” said Loza.

Six weeks into the stay-at-home order and still no date has been given as to when businesses can reopen.

“It‘s sleepless nights and scary not knowing financially if we are going to be able to open, and knowing you have employees that depend on the business as well,” said Loza.

Omni Fight Club owner Dennis Dumas watched the news conference while conducting a zoom call with his gym members.

“I am frustrated and I hope that these things start to come,” said Dumas. “If we’re not ready for them, I would sure love to see them getting addressed.”

Businesses need time to ramp things up and get employees back on the payroll. For a restaurants, it means resuming food orders and much more.

“Not even knowing what the requirements are going to be; I am anticipating, for example, expanding and moving the tables completely distanced from each other and disposable menus,” said Loza.

Dumas told KPIX 5 he just hopes there will be clear and specific opening guidelines.

“I think if there is a lot of ambiguity, then businesses will act in different ways and create a negative competitive space and an unsafe environment for people returning to these businesses,” explained Dumas.