FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont man who was arrested on numerous charges including multiple counts of commercial burglary – and then released on zero bail – was re-arrested nine days after his release after another major crime spree in Santa Clara County and then released again on zero bail, according to authorities.

Fremont police said 34-year-old Kristopher Sylvester was arrested on April 2 after a series of burglaries in March at several Fremont schools and at a Hertz car rental in the city. Aside from the burglaries, he was charged with committing a burglary during a state of emergency, possession of stolen property, possession of a loaded firearm, felony evading, and a probation violation.

Sylvester was booked into the Alameda County Jail and was released on April 7th on $0 bail after his arraignment. He was issued a court date for June 2020 to continue his case from the Fremont arrest. The zero bail standard for non-violent felonies has been in effect since April 13 to slow the spread of coronavirus within jail facilities.

On April 16th, Sylvester was arrested again by Santa Clara police after another major crime spree throughout the county, which included the theft of 23 cars from a San Jose Hertz car rental on April 13 involving three other suspects, police said.

That morning, Milpitas police responded to an auto burglary with the suspect vehicle being one of the stolen car from Hertz. The suspects left behind two cash registers stolen during a burglary in Palo Alto earlier in the day. Detectives recovered surveillance video were able to identify Sylvester as one of the suspects, police said.

At 2 a.m. on April 16, Santa Clara police responded to a series of burglaries that had just happened and found a suspect vehicle which was one of those stolen from the San Jose Hertz. The vehicle fled, at one point driving the wrong way on San Tomas Expressway, and crashed. Sylvester was arrested at the scene, along with 32-year-old Jacob Mauck of Fremont, on charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, felony evading, committing a crime during a state of emergency, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and a probation violation.

That same day, Milpitas police recovered two more of the stolen Hertz cars, arresting 27-year-old Cody Ward of Fremont and 35-year-old Jana Cornehl of Fremont. Several others of the stolen Hertz vehicles have been recovered within the past few days, police said.

Cornehl was photographed and fingerprinted at Santa Clara County jail and released with a citation. Sylvester, Mauck, and Ward were booked into jail on April 16; however all three were released on April 20th by a Santa Clara County judge on $0 bail. They were issued court dates in June, police said

More than half of the stolen Hertz vehicles have been recovered and detectives are still investigating the burglaries.

Police said all four have significant criminal history in Alameda County. Sylvester has multiple arrests for firearms, stolen vehicle and drug possession, burglary, and identity theft; he is on probation for two separate incidents.

Mauck has prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing significant injury, and robbery. Ward is on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle and has prior arrests for burglary, identity theft and drug charges.

Cornehl is on probation for identity theft and has prior arrests for grand theft, possession of counterfeit checks, stolen property and dangerous drugs.