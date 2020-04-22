PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police arrested a Santa Rosa man Monday on suspicion of attempting to commit a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl.

In March, the girl’s mother was looking through her daughter’s cellphone when she discovered messages from an older male who identified himself as “Tyson,” police Sgt. Paul Gilman said.

The mother, pretending to be her daughter, used her daughter’s phone to text Tyson, later identified as Teryl Lange, 25. Lange ultimately said he would meet the girl and would supply her with alcohol and marijuana, Gilman said.

After interviewing the girl, police learned she had previously met with Lange and he sexually battered her in his vehicle, Gilman said.

Detective Corie Joerger received permission to access the cellphone and communicate with Lange pretending to be the juvenile. After 10 days of texting, which included Lange sending Uber ride-hailing vehicles to pick up the victim, Lange asked to meet at the baseball fields at Casa Grande High School, and he offered to bring marijuana, Gilman said.

When Lange arrived at the school Monday with marijuana, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to commit a lewd act on a child and was booked into Sonoma County Jail, Gilman said.

