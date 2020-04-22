Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco’s Flower Market is reopening just in time for Mother’s Day, after closing down for the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.
One of California’s largest wholesale distributors, the market closed foro COVID-19 and dumped some $750,000 worth of merchandise. Some 350+ workers were laid off.
Mother’s day is traditionally a huge money-maker for the floral industry.
For now, the market is only open to vendors and they must follow the social distancing policies.
Flower Market badge holders, mainly designers and floral shop owners, can order ahead and pick up their orders curbside.
The new hours are 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.
