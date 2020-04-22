ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Southbound I-680 will be shut down for approximately an hour at 12 p.m. Wednesday so crews can remove a tanker truck that went through a guardrail and off road after an early morning collision, according to authorities.
The collision happened early Wednesday morning in an unincorporated area of Alameda County near the Koopman Road exit, about a half mile from the west Highway 84 junction to the Dumbarton Bridge.
The collision only caused minor injuries. The right lane of southbound I-680 near the incident is currently closed. The full closure of southbound I-680 at Koopman Road at 12 p.m. will allow CHP and road crews to remove the tanker truck.
At approximately 12:00pm today, Southbound I-680 at Koopman Road will be closed for approximately 1 hour to assist in the recovery of this early morning collision. Luckily, only minor injuries. Alternate route will be exiting at Castlewood Road to Foothill Rd. or Pls/Sunol Rd. https://t.co/o6l1NFDBSo pic.twitter.com/5j2ryl9XpZ
— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 22, 2020
The closure is expected to last until 1 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area or use an alternate route by exiting at Castlewood Road to Foothill Road or Sunol Road.
You must log in to post a comment.