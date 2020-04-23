(KPIX 5) — The San Francisco 49ers selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. Kinlaw had 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in three seasons at the University of South Carolina.
Most of the mock drafts had San Francisco targeting a wide receiver with their first pick, instead they used the pick acquired from Indianapolis in the DeForest Buckner trade to select his possible replacement. An All-American last season, Kinlaw will join one of the top defensive lines in the NFL.
@JavonKinlaw congrats bro . Lessss goooo
— Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) April 24, 2020
Congrats @JavonKinlaw welcome to the empire!! Let’s work!
— Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020
Welcome to the block @JavonKinlaw !
🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hbf5CNVDsa
— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020
San Francisco was originally slotted to pick 13th but made a deal with the Buccaneers to move back one spot and received Tampa Bay’s 4th round pick. The 49ers also sent the Buccaneers a 7th round pick to complete the trade.
