Coronavirus Update: Empty Bay Area Emergency Rooms Advise People To Seek Treatment Despite Pandemic A quick survey of Bay Area emergency rooms tell the story: patients, even those with life-threatening conditions, are staying far away. It's not just the virus that's spreading; it's the fear.

Coronavirus Update: Warmer Bay Area Weather Prompting People To Seek Relief From Cabin FeverAfter five weeks into the shelter-in-place order, it seems cabin fever is kicking in and more people are heading out. Whether you're walking or driving, it's not hard to see that people are out and about in the Bay Area, and most people would argue traffic has gone up in recent days.