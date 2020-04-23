(KPIX 5) The 49ers moved up late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick.

San Francisco traded the 31st pick, the 117th pick they acquired earlier in the night from Tampa Bay and the 176th pick to the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiyuk was second in the Pac-12 last season with 1,192 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for Arizona State. The Reno native transferred to ASU after two years at Rocklin’s Sierra College and is excited to return to Northern California. He tweeted a photo of himself in 49ers gear shortly after he was drafted.

It was already written …4 years old!! So excited to be a part of the @49ers organization! #faithful pic.twitter.com/frt7u94To3 — Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) April 24, 2020

Aiyuk is only 6’1″ but stands out with an 81-inch wingspan. He was the sixth wide receiver drafted in the first round and fills a major need for the 49ers after Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints in free agency last month.

The 49ers end the first night of the draft with only three remaining picks over the next two days. (#156, 210, 217)