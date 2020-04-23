SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is actively reminding drivers once again that officers are being vigilant to stop speeding drivers on uncrowded Bay Area highways.

The CHP Dublin area’s Twitter account on Thursday posted a series of photos showing radar measurements of 100 mph and above, with the question, “Why?”

In recent days, there have been a growing number of incidents of drivers being stopped for excessive speed, which authorities attribute to the nearly empty roadways due to the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

#instantkarma for this driver. 96MPH, with multiple Driver License suspensions = CAR JAIL. The driver may eventually drive this car again someday, but not today. #slowdown #chp pic.twitter.com/PT2yQ8FZBQ — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) April 19, 2020

Last week, two Oakland men in a Lexus sedan traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 680 in Pleasanton died when their car collided with a big rig. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

“We are seeing a lot of individuals unfortunately taking advantage of the situation and we are seeing some highers speeds,” said Ofc. John Fransen, the spokesperson for CHP’s Golden Gate Division said last week.