



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County will begin testing people for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after receiving a significant number of testing swabs, county health officials said.

The location for the drive-thru testing will be the parking lot of the Sonoma County Public Health Laboratory at 3133 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa

The county’s Department of Health Services (DHS) Disease Control Unit will first begin testing the most vulnerable and at-risk groups for COVID-19; specifically, health care workers – defined as anyone working at a health care facility whose job duties put them in contact with patients regularly such as:

• Medical Staff, such as nurses, nursing assistants and doctors

• Social workers/counselors working in health care facilities

• Front desk/intake staff

• Dieticians

• Housekeeping/janitorial staff

• Security working in health care facilities

The drive-thru testing will be for scheduled appointments only in the daytime hours. Health care workers with or without symptoms are encouraged to call and make an appointment at (707) 565-4667.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Being able to test our health care workers is important to keep them safe as well as our community, and ensures our health care system can continue to function throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, County Health Officer in a prepared statement. “It’s great that our County now has this expanded capacity.”

At a later date, the drive-thru testing will be made available to the following groups listed by priority:

• First responders with symptoms

• Those over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions (with and without symptoms)

• Any member of the community with symptoms

“Having the capacity to adequately test those who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 is essential to keep our community safe,” said Susan Gorin, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in a statement. “Expanded testing can help us examine how widespread COVID-19 is in our County.”

Increased, robust testing has been cited as a critical component to protecting public health and helping flatten the curve, and is one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s six key indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order issued last week.

As of Wednesday evening, Sonoma County has seen a total of 194 coronavirus cases, with two deaths associated with the virus and 93 people who have recovered. A total of 4,851 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.