OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials with an Oakland nursing home on Thursday afternoon confirmed that an coronavirus outbreak at the facility has infected 36 residents and left three people dead.

The Excell Health Care Center is located on the 3000 block of High Street in Oakland. Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed the outbreak case numbers and fatalities.

“We know that this is an unsettling and scary time for our residents and their family members. We understand and greatly appreciate family members’ concern for their loved ones and are doing everything in our power to keep our residents safe and protected,” said Impink in a statement. “Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are.”

The statement outlined steps being taken to protect the center’s residents and staff, including keeping patients who have tested positive separate from patients who are not infected, providing personal protective equipment for and screening all staff members, adhering to precautions and protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and working with local health officials to prevent further exposure.

The center is currently restricting visitation due to the outbreak.

“We are working closely with the health authorities to follow their guidance and will continue to be transparent with all information released to the authorities, family members and the wider public, while maintaining the dignity and privacy of each of our residents,” the statement said..