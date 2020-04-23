OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland International Airport officials are requiring all travelers to wear face coverings to abide by Alameda County’s tougher shelter in place standards.
In a release, officials said “all airport employees, travelers and visitors entering the terminal building are now required to wear a face covering.”
But officials did not say how strictly the order would be enforced or if it was a requirement of any passenger departing an arriving flight.
The airport has installed social distance markers in terminal ticketing, baggage claim and boarding areas. As added safety measures, travelers were being strongly encouraged to continue adhering to other CDC health recommendations including frequent hand-washing, not touching your face, and sneezing and coughing into a tissue and discarding immediately.
Those messages were being re-enforced via audio and visual messaging throughout the terminals.
Airport employees and travelers were being reminded that face coverings must fully cover the nose and mouth and fit securely. Coverings can be a manufactured or homemade mask such as a bandana, scarf, towel, or other piece of cloth or fabric, which covers the nose and mouth.
You must log in to post a comment.