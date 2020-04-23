



NAPA (CBS SF) — Timothy Marble, a Napa man sentenced to consecutive life terms without parole for the kidnapping, torture and rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2017, had his conviction upheld by a state appeals court.

Marble, 52, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after his January 2019 conviction in Sonoma County of kidnapping, drugging and forcible rape of a minor under the age of 14, along with other charges. The charges contained enhancements alleging Marble had a prior felony strike conviction and served a prior prison term.

The California Court of Appeal denied Marble’s appeal on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Marble met the girl at a gas station after she had an argument with family members and invited her to take a ride with him. Marble injected the girl with methamphetamine and proceeded to kidnap, beat and sexually assault the victim for hours, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that at one point Marble used a razor blade and a knife to make small cuts to the victim’s legs. He also carved his name and the word “die” into the skin of her arm using the knife, which was still visible when she was found.

The girl was able to jump out of Marble’s moving car to escape while driving south on Highway 1 through the town of Bodega Bay. She hid from him and was eventually rescued with the help of a nearby security guard, the sheriff’s office said.

Marble was sentenced to life in prison without parole and 100 years to life on the five felony counts. The girl and a parent were in court during Marble’s sentencing, but they made no statement to the court.