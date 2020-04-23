SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Wednesday the county has received 5,000 specimen swabs for additional testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The county will begin drive-thru testing Saturday, Mase said but a location was not mentioned.

Mase said the priorities of the testing follow those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health care workers with and without symptoms will be tested first, first responders with symptoms will be tested next, then people age 65 and older with symptoms will be tested followed by essential business and service providers such as jail employees and utility workers. Finally, anyone with symptoms and those without symptoms will be tested, Mase said.

Mase also said the county is expecting 100,000 more specimen swabs within the next two weeks.

As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 192 cases of COVID-19, 103 of them are active cases, and 87 people have recovered. There have been two deaths.

The county has conducted 4,699 tests so far, Mase said.

