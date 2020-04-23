DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect was at large early Thursday after leading Danville police officers on a brief pursuit in a stolen truck and then fleeing on foot.
The case began at 4:50 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of El Pintado Road for a vehicle that had just been stolen.
Officers spotted the vehicle at 5:17 a.m. in the area of El Alamo and Nathan Lane, and the suspect drove a short distance with police in
pursuit before he stopped at the end of El Rio and fled on foot.
Officers and Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies searched for the man with the help of a police K-9 and a drone, but called off the search at 6:20 a.m.
A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked
to call 911 or (925) 820-2144.
