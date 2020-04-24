



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An outbreak of coronavirus at a nursing home in Redwood City has now led to the deaths of 10 residents, according to the facility’s director.

Gordon Manor Residential Care Home earlier this week reported two resident deaths at its facility on the 1600 block of Gordon St. in Redwood City, including former Stanford President Donald Kennedy.

Facility director Alisa Mallari Tu told Bay Area News Group that around 20 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gordon Manor. The facility had about 65 residents living there before the virus struck, Mallari Tu told Bay Area News Group.

San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy told KPIX 5 that county health officials were alerted to a COVID-19 staffing shortage at Gordon Manor on April 11 and the health department deployed a team of clinicians to the facility to support resident monitoring and care. The health department is also seeking more staff from the State of California to augment the current support at the facility, said Callagy.

Currently, everyone at Gordon Manor was being tested for the virus, Callagy said.

The county health officer has ordered that residential care facilities to expand their COVID-19 screening and monitoring, and the health department is deploying response teams to facilities across the county to assess and test residents and staff as necessary.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In a statement to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Kennedy’s wife Robin said the 88-year-old former educator and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner took a turn for the worse over the weekend while battling the virus at the Gordon Manor facility.

“My husband was not alone in his room any time during the days of his illness,” she wrote. “When he took a turn for the worse on Saturday night, a family member was with him holding his hands, massaging his face, talking to him and reminding him how much he was loved by his family. Our (adult) children and I and two of our grandchildren were able to ‘be present’ on Sunday evening, via FaceTime.”

“It gave each of us a chance to say goodbye,” she added.

At least 539 people at long-term care facilities have died because of COVID-19 infections in California, according to data released by the state Friday. More than 5,400 residents and workers have contracted the virus in nursing homes and care facilities across the state.

Of the 41 COVID-19 deaths in San Mateo County, 32 fatalities have been in victims 70 years and older.

The Bay Area has seen a number of coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes within recent days. Among the hardest hit nursing homes is Gateway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, where the coronavirus has killed at least 13 residents and infected more than 100 people as of last week.

Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick said her office had launched an investigation of Gateway, where employees alleged they were told to return to work even after contracting the virus.

Other Bay Area nursing homes with fatal coronavirus outbreaks include East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley and the Orinda Care Center,