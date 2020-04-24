



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

East Bay Author’s Idea Feeds Hospital Workers, Helps Struggling Restaurants During Coronavirus PandemicOAKLAND — An East Bay author has come up with a way to feed frontline hospital workers, help struggling restaurants and give people a chance to contribute during the COVID-19 pandemic. Writer Ayelet Waldman had just ordered dinner to support a local restaurant when she heard from a doctor friend, delighted at receiving a surprise meal delivery at the emergency room. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus, NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Select Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk In NFL Draft First Round

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers filled two large holes left in their lineup by the free agent departure of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and the Deforest Buckner trade in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday — a selection process forced to go virtual by the coronavirus outbreak. Most of the mock drafts had San Francisco targeting a wide receiver with their first pick, instead they used the pick acquired from Indianapolis in the Buckner trade to select his possible replacement. An All-American last season, Kinlaw will join one of the top defensive lines in the NFL. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

San Jose Resident Identified As 1st U.S. COVID-19 Death

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County’s first death from COVID-19 – as well as the first U.S. death – was identified as 57-year-old Patricia Dowd, a senior manager for a Silicon Valley semiconductor firm, according to the county coroner’s office. The Los Angeles Times first reported that it was Dowd, 57, who became sick with flu-like symptoms in late January, citing family members. Dowd passed away on February 6, according to the coroner’s office. Read More

Empty Bay Area Emergency Rooms Advise People To Seek Treatment Despite Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A quick survey of Bay Area emergency rooms tell the story: patients, even those with life-threatening conditions, are staying far away. It’s not just the virus that’s spreading; it’s the fear. From John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek to Stanford Health Care on the peninsula, emergency rooms around the Bay Area appear to be unusually empty. “We’ve seen a 40 percent drop in emergency room visits,” said Stanford Health Care CEO and President David Entwhistle. Read More

California Suffers Deadliest Day Yet; Gov. Newsom Offers Debt Relief

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday confirmed that California had suffered the most number of deaths in a single day of the COVID-19 emergency, while also announcing two new measures that would provide some debt relief for Californians hit hard financially by the pandemic. Thursday afternoon, Newsom made the somber announcement that Wednesday had marked the deadliest day for COVID-19 patients with 115 additional deaths confirmed. The state’s death toll is now 1,469 and public health officials have confirmed 37,369 cases statewide. Read More

2nd COVID-19 Case Closes San Francisco Mission District Navigation Center

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced Thursday that a new coronavirus case at the Mission District’s Division Circle Navigation Center has led the center to be shut down and all guests and staff to be tested. According to a release issued Thursday, the second positive case of COVID-19 at the navigation center located on the 200 block of South Van Ness Avenue was confirmed on Wednesday, three weeks after the first positive test was found. Read More

3 COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed In Oakland Care Facility Outbreak

OAKLAND — Officials with an Oakland nursing home on Thursday afternoon confirmed that an coronavirus outbreak at the facility has infected 36 residents and left three people dead. The Excell Health Care Center is located on the 3000 block of High Street in Oakland. Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed the outbreak case numbers and fatalities. Read More

UCSF Doctors, Nurses Travel To Treat Navajo Nation Members With COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of physicians and nurses at University of California San Francisco traveled to Arizona and New Mexico to treat members of the Navajo Nation who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. The seven physicians and 14 nurses left for the Navajo reservation Wednesday night at the request of the university’s colleagues in the Navajo Nation. The workers will be stationed at seven hospitals in Chinle, Arizona, and Gallup and Shiprock, New Mexico, three areas with large hospitals focused on residents of the reservation. Read More

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says Sister Is Dying From COVID-19

WASHINGTON — California Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), chairwoman of the influential House Financial Services Committee, said Thursday that her sister is dying of coronavirus in a hospital in St Louis, Missouri. “I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Waters said on the House floor ahead of a vote on a package worth more than $480 billion in COVID-19 response. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Palo Alto Family’s Return From China Didn’t End Their COVID-19 Nightmare

PALO ALTO — When Esther Tebeka and her teenage daughter escaped Wuhan, China, in January as countries began restricting travel, they thought they would be returning to their normal lives in the United States. Instead, the Palo Alto residents have found themselves living in quarantine for nearly five months albeit a few weeks. Esther and Chaya, 15, had been visiting family in Wuhan when the outbreak began making national headlines. They managed to evacuate by getting seats on a chartered flight to the U.S. along with nearly 200 others. Read More

Warmer Bay Area Weather Prompting People To Seek Relief From Cabin Fever

SAN FRANCISCO — After five weeks into the shelter-in-place order, it seems cabin fever is kicking in and more people are heading out. Whether you’re walking or driving, it’s not hard to see that people are out and about in the Bay Area, and most people would argue traffic has gone up in recent days. “It’s a little concerning that there was such an increase in traffic between a couple of days ago and today,” said San Francisco resident Michael Mandel, who was driving to a market to buy groceries. Read More

Travelers Required To Wear Face Coverings At Oakland International

Oakland International Airport officials are requiring all travelers to wear face coverings to abide by Alameda County’s tougher shelter in place standards. In a release, officials said “all airport employees, travelers and visitors entering the terminal building are now required to wear a face covering.” But officials did not say how strictly the order would be enforced or if it was a requirement of any passenger departing an arriving flight. Read More

Federal Judge Says He’ll Deny Bid To Open California Churches In Pandemic

RICHMOND — More than a week after a Richmond pastor was cited for violation of the shelter in place order for staging an Easter service, a federal judge on Wednesday said he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches to hold in-person church services during the pandemic. On Easter morning, some 40 congregants met for a service at the All Nations Church of God in Christ in North Richmond. Authorities said no one present was wearing a face covering or appeared to be practicing social distancing. Read More

Coronavirus Testing

Hayward Dispatching COVID-19 Testing Teams To Nursing Homes

HAYWARD — The city of Hayward said it is providing coronavirus testing of nursing home residents and employees by dispatching mobile teams of specifically-trained firefighter-paramedics from its COVID-19 Testing Center and doing tests at the center itself. The testing is taking place in coordination with the Alameda County Department of Public Health and has been taking place the past three weeks after the Hayward Fire Department launched the testing center on March 22. Read More

Drive-Thru Testing Set To Begin In Santa Rosa For Vulnerable, At-Risk Groups

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County will begin testing people for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after receiving a significant number of testing swabs, county health officials said. The location for the drive-thru testing will be the parking lot of the Sonoma County Public Health Laboratory at 3133 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa. Read More

Coronavirus And Business

Gov. Newsom Suspends 10-Cent Grocery Bag Charge During Coronavirus Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — Californians won’t be charged 10 cents per bag at the grocery store and retailers can again hand out thinner, single-use plastic bags under an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It’s a change that retailers have wanted for weeks, as many major grocery chains have stopped letting customers bring in reusable bags over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. California, which has some of the nation’s strictest laws aimed at reducing plastic waste, banned stores from handing out single-use plastic bags and required them to charge 10 cents for all paper and plastic bags several years ago. Newsom’s order suspends those rules for 60 days. Read More

Instacart Hires 300,000 Workers In A Month, Plans To Hire 250,000 More

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart hired 300,000 workers in recent weeks to meet surging demand for grocery deliveries spurred by the pandemic. Now, the startup is seeking to hire another 250,000 workers over the next two months. The San Francisco-based on-demand grocery delivery company said Thursday that it is seeking to hire the additional “full-service shoppers,” who are treated as independent contractors, in areas with the highest demand with the aim to “get back to same-day delivery.” Some customers have struggled in recent weeks to secure delivery slots due to the high demand. Read More

Bay Area Gas Prices Drastically Drop During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

CONCORD — As the Bay Area remains under a shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who are driving are paying gas prices that haven’t been seen in years. According to AAA, gas prices in at least 20 states are down a dollar or more per gallon compared to this time last year. In California, the average price of regular is $2.78 per gallon. Read More

FBI Warns Against Social Media Trend To Post Old High School Graduation Photos

SAN FRANCISCO — A current social media trend of posting old graduation photos to show support for students who have had their public commencement ceremonies cancelled this year by the coronavirus outbreak may present opportunities for identity thieves, according to the FBI. Federal officials in San Francisco issued the warning on Thursday. Read More

Millions Of Californians File For Unemployment; Dire Predictions Of What’s Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO — At least 3.2 million Californians have filed for unemployment since the coronvirus outbreak began with about one in six American workers having lost their jobs in the past five weeks. During his Wednesday coronavirus daily update, Gov. Gavin Newsom made the grim employment announcement about the state’s economic state in the wake of a non-essential business shutdown. Read More

San Francisco-Based Gap Issues Frightening Report Of Pandemic Financial Woes

SAN FRANCISCO — The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has rocked the nation’s retail industry including San Francisco-based clothier Gap Inc. which reported Wednesday it was running out of cash. When shelter in place orders swept the nation in mid-March, the company announced it was temporarily closing its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix company owned and operated stores across North America effective March 19. The stores have yet to reopen. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellations

AIDS Walk San Francisco Becomes Online Event Because Of Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation and non-profit partner organization PRC announced Wednesday that this year’s AIDS Walk will be an interactive streaming event online in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The annual fundraising event, which usually takes place in Golden Gate Park, will remain on its scheduled date of July 19. To date, funds raised for the event total $341,150. Read More