



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said that the city’s current coronavirus shelter-in-place order set to expire next week would most likely be extended “a few weeks or even a month.”

The statement came during the mayor’s daily update on San Francisco’s response to the COVID-19 emergency. The current shelter-in-place order is scheduled to expire on May 3.

“People are asking about this: ‘Will the public health order get extended?’ The likelihood of that is very likely and what that means is, y’know, another few weeks or even a month of asking you all to comply and to remain at home as you continue to follow the social distancing orders that we put forth,” said Mayor Breed.

San Francisco issued the nation’s first shelter in place order on March 16 along with Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, restricting all but essential activities.

While there have been points where the mayor has chastised residents for not complying with the order, San Franciscans have by and large obeyed the order. So far, San Francisco has 1,340 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 22 deaths due to the virus.

Breed acknowledged that the nice weather expected during the coming weekend would be a temptation for outdoor activities, but requested that residents stay home and continue practicing physical and social distancing.

Mayor Breed also addressed the issue of personal protective equipment availability within the city, saying San Francisco has bought 15 million pieces of PPE for use by front-line essential health care personnel and others working essential jobs.