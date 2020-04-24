OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland last Saturday night was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau on Friday as 55-year-old Ricky Vigil of Oakland.
Police said Vigil was walking across the street in an unmarked crosswalk in the 2600 block of 35th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. last Saturday when he was struck by a Mercedes R class multi-purpose vehicle that was driving north on 35th Avenue.
Paramedics took Vigil to a local hospital but he died there a short time later, according to police.
The driver fled from the scene and Oakland police haven’t provided descriptions of the driver or the vehicle.
