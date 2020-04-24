



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of 50-year-old Bob Tang, wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder and dismemberment of a Uber driver in 2017.

The FBI posted information about the case on its Twitter account on Friday.

Tang is alleged to have murdered missing San Francisco Uber driver Piseth Chhay in May 2017, dismembered his body, and then fled to his homeland of Cambodia, the FBI said. The remains of Chhay, a husband and father of two, were found in a Hayward warehouse owned by Tang in June of 2017.

In November 2017, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Tang in Alameda County after he was charged with murder.

A second arrest warrant for Tang was issued in March 2019 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco after Tang was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The 50-year-old Tang is described as Asian, 5 feet 4 inches, black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 130 pounds. He has a mole on the left side of his nose.

Tang also has used a number of aliases: Bob Tov, Peou Tang, Robert Tang, Kheang Kheng Tov, and Peou Tov.

The FBI said Tang should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Additionally, a phone line has been set up for tips in Cambodia: +855 2372 8685.