



by Christine Samra

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — “We’re three weeks from seeing everyone’s natural hair color,” many memes on social media stated over a month ago when Gov. sGavin Newsom ordered California to shelter-in-place to suppress the coronavirus.

It’s been five weeks since Newsom’s announcement. While life may seem to be at a standstill for millions of people, it’s not necessarily the case for their hair.

The stay-at-home order called for the shutdown of non-essential businesses, which included hair salons and barbershops. This has left many to fend for themselves, when it comes to their monthly color touch-ups or haircuts.

Our KPIX 5 staff are no exception. Many of our anchors and reporters have had to turn to YouTube videos, tutorials or just plain luck for their hair maintenance.

KPIX reporter Andria Borba normally ventures to Gustine to have her mother, a hairstylist, touch-up her roots while enjoying some much needed family time.

However, the pandemic put a stop to those plans and she used FaceTime to get step-by-step instructions from her mom. For the parts she couldn’t reach, she had her boyfriend help out.

My “blondes” are banished. I cannot wait until I can safely see my Mom again and hug her. To all of you hairstylists out there: I have a new appreciation for the magic you wield. It isn’t easy! I hope you’re all lavishly tipped when SiP is over!!!#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/jKpfDX4Rqm — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) April 5, 2020

Evening anchor Ken Bastida took a chance and cut his own hair, posting the result to his Facebook page.

“It’s far from perfect but it’s good enough,” said Bastida. “Right now good enough is just fine! Stay safe everybody!”

KPIX multimedia journalist Wilson Walker was more elusive when he decided to cut his coif, and tweeted just a pair of scissors and some snippets of hair on his bathroom sink.

The murder happened in the bathroom, with the scissors… pic.twitter.com/kHjeoffG9o — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) April 13, 2020

Reporter Maria Medina missed a few appointments before the stay-at-home order and said her hair has been getting too long for TV news. After she watched a few YouTube videos and paced back and forth on whether she should take the plunge and give herself a haircut, she did it.

She posted a sped-up version of her tutorial onto Instagram.

“Is it possible to cut your own hair? Yes,” Medina posted to Instagram. ” Will it look as nice as that salon fresh cut? No. But here’s my advice, take your time. Make sure you actually have scissors for cutting hair (that’s key) and cut just a short, tiny amount, enough to get you by until you can see your dear stylist once again.”

While our talent has gotten great results, we’re sure they’re not quitting their day jobs.

If you’ve given yourself a haircut or hair color, we’d love to see it. Share your photos and videos with us on social media by using #KPIX.