SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Presidio Trust on Thursday announced the pilot closure this weekend of select roads to vehicle traffic in the Presidio to allow for more physical distancing for pedestrians.
The pilot closures, which will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will create what the Presidio Trust is calling the Presidio Loop, a 4.5 paved trail in the park.
Road closures will include sections of Park Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard, Montgomery Street, Moraga Avenue, Presidio Boulevard, Lombard Street and West Pacific Avenue.
Persons near the park will be able to use the loop for essential outdoor exercise while still maintaining public health orders regarding social distancing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Residents outside of the area are asked not to drive to the Presidio for outdoor exercise.
Tenants and residents will still have access to their homes and businesses during the closures.
