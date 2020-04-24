ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A suspect who allegedly lowered himself into a shuttered T-Mobile store from the roof and then became trapped inside has been arrested on looting and other charges, authorities said.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said they were holding 35-year-old Marley Miller Friday morning on burglary, looting
and violating his post release community supervision charges.
Officers were alerted to the burglary around 5:15 a.m. by a remote surveillance team for T-Mobile that saw a masked man in the store at 591 Rohnert Park Expressway.
Responding officers could see the man inside the store loading a shopping cart with merchandise. The suspect tried to open a metal security
gate to leave the store but the gate was down and the suspect could not exit the front door.
Miller, a Rohnert Park area transient, was arrested after officers broke a window to get inside. Officers believe Miller climbed on the roof of the store and dropped down a hatch to get inside.
The merchandise in the shopping cart included iPhones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices worth several thousand dollars.
