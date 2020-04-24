



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the arrest of four suspects believed to be responsible for two separate robberies in different parts of the city last weekend.

Last Sunday shortly after 12 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 800 block of O’Farrell Street after the report of a robbery. Officers found a 55-year-old victim who said he was called to by two people in a vehicle while he was walking his dog.

When the victim tried to walk away, two suspects left the vehicle and began assaulting him. The suspects took several items from the victim before returning to the car and fleeing the scene.

Approximately 45 minutes later, officers from the departments Richmond Station were called to the 1100 block of Lake Street after the report of a second robbery. Officers found a 14-year-old victim who said he was approached by two male suspects while walking on Lake Street when one of the suspects pulled a knife on the teen and demanded his property. Fearing for his safety, the teen complied before the suspects ran to a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to all police radios across the city. Shortly before 1 p.m., an SFPD officer spotted a car matching the description in the area of Fulton Avenue and Great Highway. The officer stopped the vehicle without incident and, with the assistance of additional officers, took the four occupants of the vehicle into custody. A search of the vehicle officers found stolen items that linked the suspects to the two incidents.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Jose Marroqin, 21-year-old Carlos Pavon, 32-year-old Fernando Aguiellra, and 28-year-old Mayra Rosaibarra, all residents of San Francisco. All suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail. Marroqin was charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, probation violation and driving without a license. The other three were charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, the robberies remain an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents or suspects is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.