SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco last week arrested a man in connection with a recent crime spree that occurred in the last two weeks and included several burglaries and two bank robberies.
Benjamin Chase, 39, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of burglary, grand theft, robbery, vandalism, looting and parole violation, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Police said Chase was responsible for six separate burglaries at businesses between April 10 and April 13 and two bank robberies that occurred on April 15 and on April 17.
Chase was located and ultimately arrested by police on April 17.
