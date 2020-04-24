PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Two people have been arrested in connection with several drug-related crimes following the death of a man last year from an overdose of fentanyl.
Ronald Johnson, 50, and Lisa Anderson, 48, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of sales of a controlled substance, maintaining or operating a drug house, conspiracy and inflicting great bodily harm, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
In March, deputies began an investigation into the death of Aaron McGregor, a Montara resident who died last year from a lethal dose of
fentanyl.
Investigators identified two suspects responsible for selling McGregor the fentanyl, deputies said.
On Thursday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Johnson and Anderson and a warrant to search their residence in Pacifica.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, and a search of their residence resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms, suspected
fentanyl and additional paraphernalia, deputies said.
