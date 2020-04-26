SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol pursuit raced across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday and ended with the suspect being arrested at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood.
The incident began after 11 a.m. Saturday when Rohnert Park police attempted a traffic stop only to have the suspect flee at a high rate of speed and race onto southbound 101.
The pursuit continued through Marin and toward the Golden Gate Bridge. The CHP employed traffic breaks to thin out vehicles on the bridge as the driver raced across the famed span at speeds of 80 mph or more.
The CHP vehicles pulled out of the pursuit after the car raced though the toll plaza, turning the chase over to San Francisco police, U.S. Park Police and a CHP plane overhead.
The pursuit wound through the Presidio and ended with Park police forcing the vehicle to stop at Webster and Lombard. The suspect was arrested at gunpoint.
No other details were immediately available.
