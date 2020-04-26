



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Socially-Distanced San Franciscans Join Tony Bennett Virtually to Sing City by the Bay Anthem

SAN FRANCISCO — In the midst of distancing and isolation, people came together for a few minutes Saturday to sing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and remember why they love the city by the bay. San Francisco feels a lot different from the place Tony Bennett began singing lovingly about in 1962. “I never thought in a hundred years that I would ever walk around Union Square and it’d be this quiet,” said Wayne Alexis. Read More

Coronavirus Antibody Controversy

UCSF Performs Its 1st COVID-19 ‘Liquid Gold’ Convalescent Plasma Transfusion

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been described as “liquid gold” by some. Convalescent plasma given by COVID-19 survivors could help those in danger of losing their own battles with the virus. The first hour-long procedure happened at UCSF Medical Center Thursday night. It’s what this kind of transfusion could do in the future that has some medical experts hopeful in the fight against COVID-19. The transfer of Convalescent Plasma, from a person who has recovered from a disease to a patient battling it has been done before. Read More

No Evidence That Antibodies Protect From Future COVID-19 Infection

SAN FRANCISCO — In a newly published scientific brief, the World Health Organization said that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from getting a second infection. Previously, some governments have suggested that the presence of antibodies could serve as an immunity passport or risk-free certificate that would allow people to return to work or travel. “WHO is reminding us and if we need reminding, that it’s premature to state that the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 offer protection, that may be true, it may not be true,” said UC Berkeley Professor of Epidemiology Art Reingold. Read More

Coronavirus Headlines

Area Residents Bemoan Vehicle Congestion on Mount Diablo Access Road During Park Closure

DANVILLE — On Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard, there’s a large electric sign and a barricade telling non-residents to turn around because the state park is closed to vehicles due to the stay-at-home public health order. “People drive (past the signs) — they don’t read it,” said Steve Moore, who has lived on the scenic road for close to two decades. He and other neighbors decided to make a stand Saturday morning with signs provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department telling drivers to turn around at the corner of Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard and Diablo Ranch Drive. Read More

Highway 101 Overpass Work in SF Ahead of Schedule Thanks to Shelter-In-Place Traffic Falloff

SAN FRANCISCO — Caltrans is on — perhaps even ahead of — schedule with its replacement of the Highway 101 / Alemany Blvd. overpass. The job was moved up several months to take advantage of reduced traffic loads during the ongoing shelter-in-place. What was originally supposed to be an 18-day project could now be finished in fewer than 10 but that does mean some changes are ahead for drivers. “We successfully demolished the deck last night,” said Caltrans spokesperson Bart Ney, standing beside the removed freeway deck. Taking advantage of the shutdown-reduced traffic, an army of workers is racing ahead to complete a full replacement of the overpass. The northbound bridge deck is already taking shape. Read More

California State Fair Canceled for 1st Time Since World War II

SACRAMENTO — The California State Fair has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. The Cal Expo board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 edition of the state fair on Friday. It was scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 2 at Cal Expo. Challenges resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines put in place in California to try and stem the spread were cited as reasons for the cancellation. The cancellation will be the first time since World War II that California won’t have a state fair. Read More

Trash Collectors Say Residential Waste Pickups Larger During Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area trash and recycling companies are seeing dramatic shifts in residential and commercial collections as a result of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus with shelter in place orders. Since shelter-in-place orders were issued on March 16, millions of people across the region have completely up-ended their normal daily routines. Non-essential workers have been told to stay home, school campuses have closed and gathering places like bars, restaurants and cafes have all either completely shuttered or shifted to delivery and take-out service only. Read More

Advocates Call For Sweeping Nursing Home Changes After Deadly Pandemic Outbreaks

REDWOOD CITY — Nursing home advocates are calling for sweeping changes at assisted living facilities after at least 10 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed by a Peninsula care home owner on Friday. “It’s complete devastation around us,” said Gordon Manor executive Alisa Mallari Tu. The facility, which was opened by Tu’s parents in 1983, has had at least 20 residents and seven employees test positive for the virus. At least 10 residents have died, including former Stanford University President Donald Kennedy. Read More

San Francisco Officials Warn Public to Resist Urge To Break Stay-At-Home Order

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said that the city’s stay-at-home order would likely be extended weeks, even a month. There were plenty of people lounging and enjoying the sun at Dolores Park in the Mission Friday evening. Despite the parking lots being closed, and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach wasn’t exactly empty. Read More

