SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Soaring temperatures sent home-bound San Francisco Bay Area residents flocking to beaches and parks Saturday, forcing Sausalito officials to shutdown public parking lots and threatening to begin issuing citations to visitors who were violating the local shelter in place order.

There was a surge in visitors Saturday as temperatures soared into the 70s under sunny skies. Parking lots were quickly overwhelmed by vehicles from outside the city.

“Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19 and the widespread disregard for the non-essential travel restrictions, Sausalito municipal parking lots will be closed on weekends and holidays effective Sunday,” officials said in a statement.

Officials also were set to deploy signs warning visitors.

“On Sunday or soon after, the city will place electronic message boards at both ends of town,” officials told residents on NextDoor. “The message boards will alert motorists that downtown parking lots are closed on weekends and holidays and that through traffic should be for travel to essential services only.”

Stronger measures may also be deployed.

“The Sausalito Police Department will also begin citing visitors for non-essential travel and safe-distancing violations,” the Nextdoor message warned.

Officials implored residents to also obey the Marin County shelter in place restrictions.

“We can all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 by sheltering at home as much as possible and wearing face coverings when we are out in public,” the posting said. “Stay close to your own neighborhood for fresh air and sunshine, and only use your car for essential activities, such as grocery shopping.”

Sausalito wasn’t the only local community dealing with a surge in visitors.

On Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard, there’s a large electric sign Saturday and a barricade telling non-residents to turn around because the state park is closed to vehicles due to the stay-at-home public health order.

“People drive (past the signs) — they don’t read it,” said Steve Moore, who has lived on the scenic road for close to two decades.

He and other neighbors decided to make a stand Saturday morning with signs provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department telling drivers to turn around at the corner of Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard and Diablo Ranch Drive.

“We thought it would be helpful to have them turn around here where it is safe and not have to go all the way to the end of the road,” Moore explained.

Nicola Place said the access road to Mount Diablo State Park is already dangerous. A car hit and killed a cyclist last year near her home. She said all the tight U-turns and illegal parking make it worse.

“I care. I really don’t want anybody else killed. (The death of that cyclist) was a profound event for me. I’ve lived on this road since 1998,” Place said.

The volunteers said some cars still ignored the barricade even with the volunteers standing there. They drove past the signs and up a winding, narrow road. And, once they got to the entrance and saw the gate closed, they had to inch back and forth to turn around.

There’s no parking near the closed gate so some drivers just squeezed in where they could, even blocking driveways.

“Some (parts of the road) are no wider than 16 feet, which is less than a normal lane. We’ve seen a lot of parking in the road, fire trucks having trouble getting by. Pedestrians and bikes and people all trying to maneuver in the same space,” said Place.