SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators were at an apartment house in San Francisco Sunset District Sunday night after a body was discovered inside one of the units.
San Francisco police spokesman Sgt Michael Andraychak said officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of the Great Highway Sunday evening reporting the body of an adult male in an apartment in a two-story residential structure.
Homicide investigators and the medical examiner’s office personnel had responded to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
