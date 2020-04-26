CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators were at an apartment house in San Francisco Sunset District Sunday night after a body was discovered inside one of the units.

San Francisco police spokesman Sgt Michael Andraychak said officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of the Great Highway Sunday evening reporting the body of an adult male in an apartment in a two-story residential structure.

Homicide investigators and the medical examiner’s office personnel had responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

